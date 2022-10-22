AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$30.00. The company traded as low as C$24.12 and last traded at C$24.18, with a volume of 731726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.39.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AltaGas to a “neutral” rating and set a C$32.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.54.
Insider Transactions at AltaGas
In other news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at C$276,220.80.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.93%.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
