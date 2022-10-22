Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 48.42% and a negative return on equity of 75.48%. The business had revenue of $180.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

