Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

