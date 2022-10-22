Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 4%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.92 and last traded at $58.10. Approximately 1,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 360,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.

Institutional Trading of Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.35 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,950 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.