American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMS opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 5.45%.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

