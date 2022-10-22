American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock. American Woodmark traded as low as $42.74 and last traded at $42.74. 839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 92,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 480,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $711.59 million, a PE ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.