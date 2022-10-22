Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 6,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, October 6th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $19.39 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 261,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 163,577 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 45.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.