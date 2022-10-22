Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.58 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 292,291 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

