AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading 9.3% Higher

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $29.62. 2,756 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 716,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.23.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

