Analysts Offer Predictions for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($2.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ASPS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 234,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,778,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,696,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.