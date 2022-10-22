Analysts Offer Predictions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Brookdale Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $689.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BKD opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

