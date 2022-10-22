Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Target Price at $62.08

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on BASFY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Basf Stock Up 4.4 %

BASFY stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

