Analysts Set Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Target Price at $62.08

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.08.
A number of research analysts have commented on BASFY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($63.27) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st.
Basf Stock Up 4.4 %
BASFY stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73.
Basf Company Profile
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Basf (BASFY)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.