Analysts Set CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Target Price at $30.67

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $858,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

CVR Energy stock opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.42.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

