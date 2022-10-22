Analysts Set Expectations for Moody’s Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.42 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $321.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $324.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.36.

Moody’s stock opened at $242.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.85. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

