Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$9.14

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on K. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

TSE K opened at C$4.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$43,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares in the company, valued at C$180,248.88. In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,052.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,248.88. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $81,240 over the last three months.

About Kinross Gold



Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

