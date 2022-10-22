Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $43.11

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,257 shares of company stock worth $915,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $77.36.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
