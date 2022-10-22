Analysts Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price at $43.11

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get nCino alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at $681,468.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at $28,941,486.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $31,499.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,468.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,257 shares of company stock worth $915,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of nCino by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 80.3% in the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 438,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,547,000 after acquiring an additional 195,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. nCino has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.22% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.