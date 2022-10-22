Analyzing Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) & Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Core Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.50 -$9.22 million N/A N/A Core Laboratories $470.25 million 1.88 $19.73 million $0.19 100.32

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Water Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Core Laboratories 1.82% 16.12% 4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Core Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aris Water Solutions and Core Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Core Laboratories 2 1 0 0 1.33

Core Laboratories has a consensus target price of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Dividends

Aris Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Core Laboratories pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.2% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Core Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Aris Water Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. In addition, the company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. It operates approximately in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

