Analyzing Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) & Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sarepta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.72 million ($0.60) -0.82 Sarepta Therapeutics $701.89 million 14.06 -$418.78 million ($5.87) -19.20

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sarepta Therapeutics. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hepion Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

9.7% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Sarepta Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Hepion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 609.65%. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $139.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hepion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Sarepta Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and Sarepta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -53.49% -46.47% Sarepta Therapeutics -60.66% -67.98% -17.08%

Summary

Hepion Pharmaceuticals beats Sarepta Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping. The company is also developing AMONDYS 45, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the dystrophin gene; SRP-5051, a peptide conjugated PMO that binds exon 51 of dystrophin pre-mRNA; SRP-9001, a DMD micro-dystrophin gene therapy program; and SRP-9003, a limb-girdle muscular dystrophies gene therapy program. It has collaboration agreements with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd; Nationwide Children's Hospital; Lysogene; Duke University; Genethon; and StrideBio. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

