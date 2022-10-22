Analyzing Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) & Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM)

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Loop Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A N/A -$44.92 million ($1.05) -3.10

Loop Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A -108.68% -86.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perimeter Solutions and Loop Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Loop Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.67%. Loop Industries has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. Given Loop Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than Perimeter Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.2% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Loop Industries beats Perimeter Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc., a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET resins for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as plastic bottles for water and carbonated soft drinks, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers, including textiles, clothing, and apparel. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

