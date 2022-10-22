Analyzing Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reunion Neuroscience -1,125.12% -65.19% -45.08% The Pennant Group -0.57% 4.92% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Reunion Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Reunion Neuroscience has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Pennant Group has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reunion Neuroscience and The Pennant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reunion Neuroscience $3.88 million 5.31 -$43.63 million ($3.85) -0.46 The Pennant Group $439.69 million 0.73 $2.70 million ($0.10) -109.09

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reunion Neuroscience. The Pennant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reunion Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reunion Neuroscience and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reunion Neuroscience 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

The Pennant Group has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 81.48%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Reunion Neuroscience.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Reunion Neuroscience on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reunion Neuroscience

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions. Field Trip Health Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 88 home health and hospice agencies, and 54 senior living communities with 4127 Senior Living units in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

