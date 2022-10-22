Analyzing TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) & H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating) and H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TravelSky Technology and H. Lundbeck A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelSky Technology $848.81 million 5.54 $85.45 million N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S $2.59 billion 8.45 $209.69 million $0.88 25.00

H. Lundbeck A/S has higher revenue and earnings than TravelSky Technology.

Dividends

Profitability

TravelSky Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. H. Lundbeck A/S pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares TravelSky Technology and H. Lundbeck A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelSky Technology N/A N/A N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 6.74% 13.74% 7.16%

Volatility and Risk

TravelSky Technology has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H. Lundbeck A/S has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TravelSky Technology and H. Lundbeck A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A H. Lundbeck A/S 0 2 3 0 2.60

H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus price target of $71.25, suggesting a potential upside of 223.86%. Given H. Lundbeck A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe H. Lundbeck A/S is more favorable than TravelSky Technology.

Summary

H. Lundbeck A/S beats TravelSky Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services. The company's AIT services consist of electronic travel distribution services, including inventory control system, computer reservation system, and airport passenger processing system services, as well as other related information technology solutions. It also provides cargo management services, as well as sells and installs related information systems; computer hardware and software development, and data network services; and computer system engineering design and installation services. In addition, the company engages in technology development, support, and transfer services; sales of computers, software, and auxiliary equipment; contracting of computer software and hardware engineering projects; technical consultation and service; system integration; real estate development and sales; self-developed commercial housing contracting; labor service subcontracting; freight management services; and trade financing services. TravelSky Technology Limited was founded in 1979 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia. It also provides Azilect for treating Parkinson's disease; Cipralex/Lexapro for depression; Ebixa to treat Alzheimer's disease; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Sabril for treating epilepsy; and Xenazine for chorea associated with Huntington's disease, as well as other products. The company sells its products primarily to distributors of pharmaceuticals, pharmacies, and hospitals. It has a partnership agreement with Verantos to focus on a study to enable real-world evidence in support of migraine therapy; and collaboration with Rgenta Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Valby, Denmark.

