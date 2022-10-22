Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Insider Peller Family Enterprises Inc. Sells 31,968 Shares

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Rating) insider Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 31,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$172,307.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,902,950 shares in the company, valued at C$10,256,900.50.

Peller Family Enterprises Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 11th, Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 271,383 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$1,508,889.48.

On Thursday, October 6th, Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 266,500 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$1,492,400.00.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller ( TSE:ADW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$97.70 million for the quarter.

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

