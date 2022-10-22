Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,125.05.

Antofagasta Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

