Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,125.05.

Antofagasta Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

