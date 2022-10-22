Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. The company had revenue of $16.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,780,212.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,660 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.