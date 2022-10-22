Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth $114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth $150,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

