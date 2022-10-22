Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.68%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

