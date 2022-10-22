Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Receives $7.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -158.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -1,332.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Stolper Co raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 276,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 139,450 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $5,083,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

