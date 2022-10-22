Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Karen Kwan Sells 8,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 8,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.63, for a total transaction of C$413,000.00.

ATZ stock opened at C$52.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.73. The firm has a market cap of C$5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 32.39. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32.

Several brokerages have commented on ATZ. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$57.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

