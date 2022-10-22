Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,989 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 53.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 42.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.4% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $58.18 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $314,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 310,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

