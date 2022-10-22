Arizona State Retirement System Has $696,000 Stock Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth $22,936,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.45. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.15.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $4,996,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,607,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

