Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

AJG opened at $175.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $147.32 and a 52 week high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

