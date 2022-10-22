Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $79.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $12,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after purchasing an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth about $18,193,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 491,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,067,000 after purchasing an additional 222,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,917,000 after purchasing an additional 167,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $97.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

