Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.05.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,125.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,901 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after acquiring an additional 929,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

