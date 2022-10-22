Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Ashland by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Ashland Trading Up 2.8 %

ASH stock opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

See Also

