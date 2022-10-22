ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,250 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

Shares of ASOS stock opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 651.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

