ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,260 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,260 ($15.22) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 775 ($9.36) price target on ASOS in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 950 ($11.48) price objective on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £509.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 651.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.19.

In related news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

