Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading Up 4.6%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.43. 1,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 410,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth $221,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth $8,606,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the first quarter worth $276,000. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Autohome by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 21,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Autohome by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,083 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

