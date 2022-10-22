Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,573,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,799,000 after acquiring an additional 728,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

SYY opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

