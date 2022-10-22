Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $66.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

