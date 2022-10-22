Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $247.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.94.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.55.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.