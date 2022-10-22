Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

