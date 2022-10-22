Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 12,532 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,532 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

