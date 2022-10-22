Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 69,989 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 261.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $565,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 158,733 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 512,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $22.04.

