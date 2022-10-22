Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,749,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,183,000 after buying an additional 54,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,838,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 534,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,408,000 after buying an additional 30,193 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 317,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after buying an additional 18,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,167,000 after buying an additional 12,164 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.28.

