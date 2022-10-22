Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,407 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.21 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

