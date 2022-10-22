Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.41. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

