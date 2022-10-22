Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,392 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $11,000,936.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,877,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,206,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of K stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.50%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

