Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.97 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $100,500,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 240.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,861,000 after buying an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $79,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

AEP stock opened at $85.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

