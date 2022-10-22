Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $116.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

